Rev Jerry Falwell Decries Stem Cell Research

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Reverend Jerry Falwell says in Kansas City that he's against stem cell research even though it shows great medical promise. The founder of the Moral Majority cited his belief that life begins at conception. The 73-year-old Falwell was in Kansas City to address a convocation at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Falwell said he sympathized with those whose conditions might be helped by stem cell research. But he said it does not pass his "smell test" -- is it ethically, biblically and morally correct? He also expressed opposition to a proposed constitutional amendment on the Nov. ballot in Missouri that would protect all stem cell research in the state if it is now allowed under federal law.