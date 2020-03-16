Rev. Larry Rice Arrested At New Homeless Camp

7 years 9 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, May 17 2012 May 17, 2012 Thursday, May 17, 2012 5:45:11 AM CDT May 17, 2012 in News
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Rev. Larry Rice and three other people were arrested as police took down a new homeless camp in St. Louis.


Rice, a longtime advocate for the homeless, was arrested Wednesday evening after refusing to leave the camp that he opened earlier in the day.


Hours before the arrests, St. Louis officials ordered people who had set up tents at the site to leave. Some left and four others were taken to an emergency shelter. But Rice and three others stayed and were arrested.


Neighbors had objected to the new homeless camp on the two-acre site near the Missouri Botanical Garden and city officials had vowed to shut it down.


Rice leased the site after the city cleared out three other homeless camps, citing health and safety code violations.

More News

Grid
List

CDC recommends postponing events over 50 for 8 weeks
CDC recommends postponing events over 50 for 8 weeks
COLUMBIA -- Recent recommendations from the CDC are limiting the number of people gathering for large events. The CDC says... More >>
53 minutes ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 2:33:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Courts adjust operations due to COVID-19 concerns
Courts adjust operations due to COVID-19 concerns
COLUMBIA - Amid recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control as concerns over COVID-19 grow, court systems in Missouri are... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 2:05:47 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Centralia woman makes home-made masks amid COVID-19 pandemic
Centralia woman makes home-made masks amid COVID-19 pandemic
CENTRALIA- A mid-Missouri woman is making face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Tara Mathews took the... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 2:03:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Jefferson City School District to close amid COVID-19 concerns
Jefferson City School District to close amid COVID-19 concerns
JEFFERSON CITY - Schools in the Jefferson City School District will be closing on March 18, and will reopen no... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 12:48:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

State basketball championships for Class 4 and 5 canceled
State basketball championships for Class 4 and 5 canceled
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) canceled the semifinals and championships for Class 4 and 5... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 12:45:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Daniel Boone Regional Library to close facilities indefinitely
Daniel Boone Regional Library to close facilities indefinitely
COLUMBIA— All Daniel Boone Regional Library facilities and services will be closed indefinitely beginning Tuesday, March 17 over concerns for... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 12:12:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson announces sixth COVID-19 case in Missouri is in Greene County
Gov. Parson announces sixth COVID-19 case in Missouri is in Greene County
KANSAS CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday the state's sixth COVID-19 patient is in Greene County. That brings... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 10:15:12 AM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Molly's Miles race to go virtual
Molly's Miles race to go virtual
COLUMBIA — A local 5K is going virtual amid COVID-19 concerns. The Molly's Miles 5K will not be happening... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 9:37:00 AM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

How to keep coronavirus fears from affecting your mental health
How to keep coronavirus fears from affecting your mental health
(CNN) -- The constant spring of information, precautions and warnings, whether it's straight from the CDC or some recirculated, dubiously-sourced... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 9:10:56 AM CDT March 16, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Columbia Public Schools to cancel classes starting Wednesday
Columbia Public Schools to cancel classes starting Wednesday
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will cancel classes starting Wednesday, March 18. In an e-mail to families and staff... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 8:51:00 AM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

List of school cancellations, changes due to COVID-19
List of school cancellations, changes due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Here we will post a running list of school districts that have canceled or modified schedules/learning plans in... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 7:58:00 AM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting
5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police say five people including an officer and a gunman are dead after a shooting at... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 6:50:00 AM CDT March 16, 2020 in News

Internet provider won't shut off services during COVID 19 outbreak
Internet provider won't shut off services during COVID 19 outbreak
COLUMBIA — As schools switch to remote learning, CenturyLink won't shut down services, regardless of ability to pay. ... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 10:41:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

Facebook group seeks to help community amid COVID19 outbreak
Facebook group seeks to help community amid COVID19 outbreak
COLUMBIA — Melissa Rubio-Hernandez was inspired Sunday morning when she saw a grocery store full of empty shelves. She... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 10:34:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Independent School, Harrisburg schools canceled
UPDATE: Columbia Independent School, Harrisburg schools canceled
COLUMBIA, HARRISBURG— Columbia Independent School and Harrisburg Public Schools have announced the cancellation of classes through the end of the... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 8:40:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

CDC: Cancel gatherings with more than 50 people
CDC: Cancel gatherings with more than 50 people
ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended on Sunday that large events and mass gatherings of more than... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 7:37:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

Broadway Diner reduces number of customers it serves at one time
Broadway Diner reduces number of customers it serves at one time
COLUMBIA - Meals at the Broadway Diner in Columbia will look a little different thanks to COVID-19. The diner... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 6:36:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

Jefferson City company cleans school playgrounds for free
Jefferson City company cleans school playgrounds for free
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City company is offering free cleanings to ten mid-Missouri school playgrounds. It began back... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 42°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 43°
5pm 43°
6pm 43°
7pm 43°