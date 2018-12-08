'Revenge porn' victim seeks new laws in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area woman who was a victim of "revenge porn" is working to persuade Kansas and Missouri legislators to make the practice illegal.

Alecia Clemmons says that after someone posted naked pictures of her taken by a former husband several years ago, she had to move, change her job and endure a torrent of abusive emails and messages.

Clemmons then discovered neither state prohibits sharing such pictures if they were taken during an intimate relationship, even if the victim has not given consent. It is illegal in both states to photograph people without their knowledge and use the pictures for blackmail.

The Kansas City Star reports that Clemmons testified earlier this year on proposed bills in both states but neither measure made it out of committee.