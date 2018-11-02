Review committee revises UM System president job description

COLUMBIA (AP) — A new job description for the next University of Missouri System president says that whoever enters the position will be expected to create a vision for the system, assemble a leadership team and lead a statewide conversation about diversity inclusion, equity and respect.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the system presidential search committee discussed minor revisions to the job description before approving it Wednesday. The system's Board of Curators also approved the job profile after the search committee's meeting.

According to the profile, the future president must also establish social relationships with the state of Missouri and its elected officials and promote the system's mission in a way that's valuable to Missouri taxpayers.

Public forums were held on each of the system's four campuses to discuss desired qualifications.