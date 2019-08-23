Review of Missouri K-12 learning goals further strained

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some groups of parents and teachers tasked by lawmakers with reviewing learning standards for Missouri's K-12 children are so divided that they refuse to work together.

One panel on Monday told the State Board of Education that they've split into two groups because of differences.

Legislators opposed to the national Common Core goals for what students should learn in each grade last year required panels evaluate those standards. The aim was to move away from Common Core.

But the process has been divisive.

Common Core opponents say the standards were developed with little local input, while supporters say they create rigorous learning goals from state-to-state.

The Missouri groups have until Oct. 1 to recommend new standards. The state board ultimately decides which standards to adopt.