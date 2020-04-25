Revisiting the Steven Rios murder case

1 day 1 hour 35 minutes ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 10:50:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in News
By: Caroline Dade, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Friday night, the nation will get a closer look at a Columbia murder that gripped the city in the summer of 2004. 

NBC's Dateline is producing a two-hour episode dedicated to the Jesse Valencia murder. Valencia was an MU student at the time of his death. He was choked, and his throat was slit on Wilson Ave. early on the morning of June 5, 2004. 

The Columbia Police Department soon found out one of their own officers, Steven Rios, had been having a sexual affair with Valencia despite being married and having a young son. 

On June 11, just six days after Valencia died, Rios threatened to jump off the then-named Maryland Avenue parking garage on MU's campus. 

That was an admission of guilt, according to former police chief Randy Boehm, who spoke to KOMU 8 News reporters in 2013 for a three-part special report on the case. 

"We're saying, 'If you're not guilty of this, why are you reacting that way?'" Boehm said. "It actually caused us to re-evaluate his involvement in it. We began to feel like that he was reacting that way because he knew that he had done something he could not undo."

At the time, police still said Rios was not a suspect, but that changed once DNA evidence came in. DNA from under one of Valencia's fingernails matched Rios. It also matched another suspect, but CPD wasn't pursuing him anymore, according to previous KOMU 8 News reporting. Columbia police arrested Rios on July 1, 2004. 

Over the past 16 years, Rios has steadfastly maintained his innocence. He did so in a 2005 interview with a KOMU 8 reporter. As part of the 2013 special report, he said, "The people who really matter know that I am innocent." 

In his February 2020 interview with Dateline's Keith Morrison, Rios said, "Some people think I'm a killer. Some people think I'm not. You know, I know I'm not."

But despite his never-changing story, two separate juries found Rios guilty - first in 2005 and again in 2008. 

CPD Detective John Short told Dateline the evidence pointed only to Rios. 

"There was evidence that led us to believe he was it," Short said. "Nobody else. We followed the path that the evidence and statements took us. We didn't dictate that path."

Rios was first convicted in 2005 of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, but an appeals court threw out the sentence in April 2008 because hearsay evidence was used in the trial. Rios was retried December 2008 and was convicted of second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Rios told Morrison he still has faith in the justice system, even if he thinks the wrong man is in prison for Jesse Valencia's murder. 

"A system that I supported and worked for, it makes mistakes, but I still believe in it," Rios said. " I have a feeling that, you know, my life will turn out well and that I will be able to clear my name. It's not just, oh, I'll do my time and get, you know, parole. I hope someone will come forward with information."

Rios is serving a life sentence in a South Dakota prison. 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri lawmakers aim to cut $700M from next year's budget
Missouri lawmakers aim to cut $700M from next year's budget
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers plan to cut the state spending plan by about $700 million because of... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:32:19 AM CDT April 25, 2020 in News

2 residents, 2 staff positive for COVID-19 at California retirement center
2 residents, 2 staff positive for COVID-19 at California retirement center
CALIFORNIA, Mo. - A California nursing home confirmed that two residents and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. ... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 7:54:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Columbia mayor discusses reopening the city
COVID-19 Town Hall: Columbia mayor discusses reopening the city
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia's mayor about the city's plans to reopen. Mayor Brian Treece discussed the... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 5:46:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri restaurant owner cautious about reopening after Gov.'s announcement
Mid-Missouri restaurant owner cautious about reopening after Gov.'s announcement
FULTON – A Fulton restaurant owner is ready to “get back to normal,” but he also wants to keep his... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 5:25:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Columbia's Yin Yang Night Club closes its doors for good
Columbia's Yin Yang Night Club closes its doors for good
COLUMBIA - Just one month before its 5 year anniversary, Yin Yang Night Club announced that it will be closing... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Local musician performs in parking garage concert
Local musician performs in parking garage concert
COLUMBIA - Local musician Clayton Hicklin performed in the parking garage of the Truman VA Hospital on Friday after the... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 4:58:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Gov. to reopen economy May 4, extends emergency declaration
Gov. to reopen economy May 4, extends emergency declaration
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson has extended the state emergency declaration for Missouri until June 15, but said this... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 3:17:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Boone County man charged with child sex crimes
Boone County man charged with child sex crimes
BOONE COUNTY - Prosecutors charged a man Friday for child sex crimes that allegedly happened at his home north of... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 3:15:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Lakefront businesses ask Parson to reopen as soon as possible
Lakefront businesses ask Parson to reopen as soon as possible
CAMDEN COUNTY - Camden County leaders sent Governor Mike Parson a letter to consider reopening sooner or not exceed the... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 2:22:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Mizzou law continuing to help veterans in the face of COVID-19
Mizzou law continuing to help veterans in the face of COVID-19
COLUMBIA - There are many organizations focused on helping veterans, whether it be with health care, housing, or employment. But... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 1:48:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Former Mizzou quarterback to hold online reunion and fundraiser
Former Mizzou quarterback to hold online reunion and fundraiser
COLUMBIA - Chase Daniel, a former Mizzou quarterback, plans to hold an online reunion event with other 2007 teammates to... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 1:38:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

What women need most after giving birth, especially now
What women need most after giving birth, especially now
(CNN) -- Becoming a mother is a variable experience, fluctuating in its joys and challenges before, during and after birth.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 11:19:54 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Revisiting the Steven Rios murder case
Revisiting the Steven Rios murder case
COLUMBIA - Friday night, the nation will get a closer look at a Columbia murder that gripped the city in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 10:50:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

22 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Missouri prison
22 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Missouri prison
O’FALLON, MO. (AP) — Nearly two dozen inmates at a prison in southeast Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 10:33:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in Top Stories

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Written tests for commercial driver licenses to resume at limited locations
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Written tests for commercial driver licenses to resume at limited locations
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 9:41:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in Top Stories

Lysol maker: Please don't drink our cleaning products
Lysol maker: Please don't drink our cleaning products
(CNN) -- The company that makes Lysol is urging customers not to consume its cleaning products after President Donald Trump... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 8:18:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Local band continuing to practice quarantine-style
Local band continuing to practice quarantine-style
COLUMBIA - While many local bands have decided to cancel their performances and put a pause on practices due to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 7:24:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
1pm 52°
2pm 54°
3pm 55°
4pm 56°