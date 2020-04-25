Revisiting the Steven Rios murder case

COLUMBIA - Friday night, the nation will get a closer look at a Columbia murder that gripped the city in the summer of 2004.

NBC's Dateline is producing a two-hour episode dedicated to the Jesse Valencia murder. Valencia was an MU student at the time of his death. He was choked, and his throat was slit on Wilson Ave. early on the morning of June 5, 2004.

The Columbia Police Department soon found out one of their own officers, Steven Rios, had been having a sexual affair with Valencia despite being married and having a young son.

On June 11, just six days after Valencia died, Rios threatened to jump off the then-named Maryland Avenue parking garage on MU's campus.

That was an admission of guilt, according to former police chief Randy Boehm, who spoke to KOMU 8 News reporters in 2013 for a three-part special report on the case.

"We're saying, 'If you're not guilty of this, why are you reacting that way?'" Boehm said. "It actually caused us to re-evaluate his involvement in it. We began to feel like that he was reacting that way because he knew that he had done something he could not undo."

At the time, police still said Rios was not a suspect, but that changed once DNA evidence came in. DNA from under one of Valencia's fingernails matched Rios. It also matched another suspect, but CPD wasn't pursuing him anymore, according to previous KOMU 8 News reporting. Columbia police arrested Rios on July 1, 2004.

Over the past 16 years, Rios has steadfastly maintained his innocence. He did so in a 2005 interview with a KOMU 8 reporter. As part of the 2013 special report, he said, "The people who really matter know that I am innocent."

In his February 2020 interview with Dateline's Keith Morrison, Rios said, "Some people think I'm a killer. Some people think I'm not. You know, I know I'm not."

But despite his never-changing story, two separate juries found Rios guilty - first in 2005 and again in 2008.

CPD Detective John Short told Dateline the evidence pointed only to Rios.

"There was evidence that led us to believe he was it," Short said. "Nobody else. We followed the path that the evidence and statements took us. We didn't dictate that path."

Rios was first convicted in 2005 of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, but an appeals court threw out the sentence in April 2008 because hearsay evidence was used in the trial. Rios was retried December 2008 and was convicted of second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Rios told Morrison he still has faith in the justice system, even if he thinks the wrong man is in prison for Jesse Valencia's murder.

"A system that I supported and worked for, it makes mistakes, but I still believe in it," Rios said. " I have a feeling that, you know, my life will turn out well and that I will be able to clear my name. It's not just, oh, I'll do my time and get, you know, parole. I hope someone will come forward with information."

Rios is serving a life sentence in a South Dakota prison.