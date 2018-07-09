Revitalizing The South Side

Busch's Florist, the oldest retail business in Jefferson City is located just South of the capitol.

The Busch's location looks somewhat like a diamond in the rough because right across the street lie empty store fronts and trash littering the sidewalk.

Owner John Pelzer and others came together to restart the Southside Business League. Together with Arcturis, a St. Louis redevelopment firm. They have started looking at what is wrong on the South side of Jefferson City.



The groups focus area is between Highways 50 and 54, Stadium Drive and Adams Street.

A major issue for the group is traffic. More traffic make the streets unfriendly to pedestrians.

"Cape Girardeau is an example of a place where they have had success," said Mark Mehmert of the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce. "They are working to find ways to reuse, to find an economic reuse for properties that are essentially seeing a decline."

The redevelopment plans should be ready in Spring of 2008.