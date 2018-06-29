Reviving a Piece of Fulton History

Charlotte Jameson originally owned the piano, as well as the Dodsons' home. Jameson was a prominent woman in Fulton who shared her love of music, as well as her piano, with many other residents.

Now, Jameson's spirit is here with her piano, for all the Dodsons' guests to share at Romancing the Past.

But, her piano was forgotten for years in William Woods University's music school, where her family donated the piano after she died.

Syliva Rummel tunes pianos in Fulton. She knew Jameson when she was alive, so Rummel was the first person to recognize the special piano after all those years.

"They called me over in October to appraise it, and I said, 'By the way, this is Mrs. Jameson's piano,'" recalled Rummel. "And coincidentally, the Dodsons were at that time conducting a search, unbeknownst to me, for the piano."

Jim's wife, Cate Dodson, added, "We wanted to bring the piano back because when we heard they were going to actually sell it out of Fulton, we really felt like it was a piece of history that we wanted to hold onto and that we didn't want to be taken out of town."

Rummel said, "It was just sitting, as their music program declined, they had a lot of pianos. So they were just sitting, and it was just sitting in a room all by itself, in not very good condition."

The piano now sits in the entryway of the Dodsons' bed and breakfast, Romancing the Past, as guests enjoy a musical piece of Fulton history.