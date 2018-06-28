'Revving Up' Attendance

"The students who have 98 percent attendance or better for the quarter will be able to get their name into the drawing," said Gail White, director of the Lake Career and Technical Center, part of the Camdenton School District. "So we're hoping to monitor it by quarter as well to see if their attendance is going to improve."

The school purchased the 2001 Chevy Silverado from a salvage yard. But it was the Lake Area Career and Technical Center's collision repair class, taught by Garry Briscoe, that got the truck looking like new, using parts donated by local businesses.

"They were more than happy to do this just to show off what they can do," said Briscoe, "so that the people in the high schools and the other buildings in the district can see what they're capable of doing. Kind of show off their work."

One of the special things about the truck is its three stage paint job, which actually changes colors depending on what angle you're looking at it from.

Briscoe says his class benefited from working on the truck, but the ultimate goal of the raffle is to motivate students to show up.

"We would like to think that it will improve attendance overall," says Briscoe. "If it does, if it makes three kids show up every day that's great, that's worth it."