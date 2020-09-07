Reward grows for information in death of elk in Missouri

4 years 8 months 2 days ago Tuesday, January 05 2016 Jan 5, 2016 Tuesday, January 05, 2016 5:27:02 PM CST January 05, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

EMINENCE (AP) — The reward is growing for information in the death of a bull elk that was found mutilated in southeastern Missouri.

The Conservation Federation of Missouri matched a $1,000 reward offered by Operation Game Thief and then began receiving more donations from businesses and individuals. Federation executive director Brandon Butler says the reward hit the $4,340 mark earlier this week.

Butler told the Springfield News-Leader that people are "outraged." The elk was discovered Dec. 29 in Shannon County with its skull plate and antlers removed with a chain saw.

Missouri elk were wiped out by hunters and habitat loss in the late 1800s. The mutilated animal was among about 130 elk that are a part of the state Conservation Department's efforts to restore the population.

