Reward Increased For Information on Independence Stabbing Death

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - The reward for information in the July 2013 stabbing death of an Independence man now stands at $8,000.

Kansas City Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that the mother of 22-year-old Corey Laykovich has added another $2,000 to the reward.

Laykovich died after being stabbed overnight July 27. He had told friends who dropped him off that he was going to a QuikTrip near his home but it is not clear if he arrived. He returned home and a sibling found him in his bedroom suffering from stab wounds. He died later at a hospital.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Laykovich's death to call 816-474-TIPS (474-8477).

A Corey Daniel Laykovich Burial and Memorial Fund has been established at Hawthorne Bank for additional donations.