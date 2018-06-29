Reward Offered After Dog Dragged by Truck

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Humane Society of Missouri is offering a $2,500 reward for information after a puppy was tethered to the back of a truck and dragged along Interstate 55 in St. Louis County.

The incident happened Wednesday. The 5-month-old pit bull was critically hurt, and veterinarians at the Humane Society were treating it while trying to relieve its pain.

The Humane Society says the driver of the truck was distraught and didn't know how the young dog became tied to his vehicle. He was alerted by another driver who called police. The truck driver pulled off the road and discovered the dog.