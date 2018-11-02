Reward offered for information leading to killer of Southeast Missouri man

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the killer of a southeast Missouri man.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is offering the reward in the death of 28-year-old Domorlo McCaster of Cape Girardeau.

McCaster's body was discovered Thursday near Ranney Park. The cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information should call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.