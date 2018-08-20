Reward Offered in Case of Missing Missouri Girl

SENATH, Mo. (AP) - A total of $45,000 in reward money is being offered in the search for a 3-year-old southeast Missouri girl missing since Saturday.

The FBI is offering $25,000, and the Senath Marshal's office is offering $20,000 in the effort to find Breeann Rodriguez. She was riding a small bicycle with training wheels in front of her Senath

home on Saturday when she went missing. Police say neighbors did not see anyone suspicious.

The 30-pound girl was wearing a pink top, and pink and purple pants. At least 200 people searched for her over the weekend, joining police from several agencies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the FBI.