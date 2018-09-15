Reward Offered in Case of Murdered SW Missouri Couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Greene County authorities and relatives of a rural southwest Missouri couple killed a year ago are asking for the public's help.

Rebecca and Russell Porter of Willard disappeared from their home April 17 of last year. Their remains were found in July about 60 miles away in a wooded area of Taney County. Both had been shot in the head.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said Thursday that detectives are investigating several people of interest but he wouldn't elaborate on their ties to the Porters. Although a year has passed, Arnott says he's pleased with the investigation and believes it will be solved.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information in the killing of the Porters.