Reward offered in death of St. Louis cab driver

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the shooting death of a St. Louis cab driver.

The shooting happened Wednesday during a robbery in the Central West End, killing 38-year-old Timothy Grace.

The anti-crime group CrimeStoppers is offering the reward. Anyone with information can call 866-371-8477.