Reward Offered in Disappearance of Southwest Missouri Couple
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities in southwest Missouri have announced a reward for information in the disappearance of a rural Willard couple.
Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said Monday the reward ranges from $5,000 to $10,000 depending on the value of the information on last month's disappearance of Russell and Rebecca Porter.
Arnott says investigators also hope lab tests of genetic samples provided by relatives and evidence recovered at the couple's home will provide more leads.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Porters were last seen at their home northeast of Willard the weekend of April 16-17.
