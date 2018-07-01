Reward to $10,000 for Information in Shooting of Jogger

RAYTOWN (AP) - A reward for information in the shooting death of a Kansas City-area jogger has increased to $10,000.

Contributions from friends, family and private donors have increased the reward in the case of Harry Stone, a 60-year-old Raytown man who died May 13.

Police say he was shot in an apparently random act of violence as he jogged. Investigators suggest the shooting could have been a gang initiation or a dare.

Police are looking for a dark-colored, four-door car with at least two occupants that fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call 816-474-TIPS.