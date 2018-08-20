Reynolds County Official Beaten after Alleged Solicitation

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

EMINENCE (AP) - The presiding commissioner of Reynolds County in southeast Missouri will be arraigned August seventh for allegedly soliciting a prostitute. Authorities say the encounter left the official with a stab wound and severe beating. The incident involving Donald Barnes happened May 19th in nearby Shannon County. The 63-year-old Democrat has served more than a quarter-century. Investigators say Nicole Carey-Parmeley of Robertsville is charged with prostitution. Three men and a juvenile who had been riding with the woman when she met with Barnes allegedly attacked him and stole his wallet. The men charged with assault and armed criminal action are 19-year-old Jonluc Ettinger, 22-year-old Patrick Mitchell and 17-year-old Lawrence Goure.