Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Broadway Neighborhood Project

JEFFERSON CITY - The Broadway Street Neighborhood Improvement Project brought new sidewalks, curbs, and gutter to both sides of Broadway Street. On Tuesday, the City of Jefferson celebrated these upgrades with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 618 Broadway St. The upgrades, which cost nearly $120,00, are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The project began in May and wrapped up earlier this month. Neighborhood improvement projects like this one are submitted by property owners with a signed petition to the city council. Once the city council approves the project, construction can begin.