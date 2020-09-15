Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Moberly Airport
MOBERLY - The Omar Bradley Regional Airport will celebrate improvements to the building Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. An open house will be held after the cutting.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is being held by the Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets can be bought at the Chamber of Commerce all day Tuesday.
