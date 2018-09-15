Rice and English Lead Lady Cougars Over Baker

COLUMBIA - The Lady Cougars defeated Baker University Tuesday night in the Arena of Southwell Complex by a final score of 87-66. The win improves the Lady Cougars overall record to a perfect 7-0 on the season. The loss drops the Wildcats to 1-8.

Heather English drained a pair of free throws just thirty seconds into the contest to give the Lady Cougars the lead for good. Columbia would go on to take an 13-point lead at the end of the first on 41 percent shooting from the field compared to the Wildcats 34 percent.

Columbia forced the visiting squad into 22 turnovers, resulting in 30 points and easily cruised to the 21-point win.

Kayla Rice and Heather English led the Columbia attack posting 17 points apiece. Rice also dished out six assists and English had seven rebounds. Kaitlin Bogle tallied 14 points and Julie Teeple chipped in seven rebounds.

Columbia hits the road this weekend when they travel to Williamsburg, Kentucky to take on the University of the Cumberlands in a 5:00 P.M. contest on Friday, November 25th.