Rice Road closed due to shots fired

COLUMBIA - Police closed Rice Road at McKee Street in Columbia after police found evidence 17 shots were fired.

This is near the scene of Sunday's double homicide, but it is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

"It is concerning it's the same place in 24 hours, but outside of that we don't have any information they're related," Lieutenant Robert Fox said.

Police originally said 16 shots were fired Monday night. They later found evidence of 17 shots fired. Some bullets hit nearby houses. One bullet went completely through a duplex and into the backyard.

Police said they do not believe anyone was injured, but are going door-to-door to check with neighbors. They said one bullet did almost hit a child.

BREAKING: Columbia Police say they are responding to a shots fired call where 16 shots were fired. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vD9P8mQwAI — Ethan Stein (@EthanSteinTV) September 24, 2019

The police have an area taped off near McKee Street and Rice Road. This is the same area where a shooting killed two people on Sunday morning. @KOMUnews — Ethan Stein (@EthanSteinTV) September 24, 2019

CPD says no injuries are reported however three homes were hit. They are still searching to see if more homes were hit. @KOMUnews — Ethan Stein (@EthanSteinTV) September 24, 2019