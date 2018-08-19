Richardson, Devlin

Troop Funding

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says troops in Iraq will have funding by Memorial Day. It's unclear what sort if any negotiations the White House and lawmakers have reached on the funding the troops in Iraq.

Immigration

Immigration reform will be a hot topic on Capitol Hill this week as senators try to pass sweeping new immigration laws. Some Republicans are calling the bill amnesty, while Democrats disagree.

Richardson

He's already participated in a debate, but hispanic New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson is expected to throw his hat into the presidential race. Richardson, a Democrat will announce his canidacy in Los Angeles. Richardson is the only hispanic candidate running.

Devlin Accused

Michael Devlin, the accused kidnapper of Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby, will be arraigned in Washington county. Devlin faces charges on kidnapping, sexual abuse and attempted murder. Devlin hasn't left the Franklin county jail since he was arrested in January. Michael Devlin will return to court in Washington county to face charges he kidnapped, sexually abused and then tried to kill teenager Shawn Hornbeck. Devlin also faces charges in Franklin county and St. Louis county, as well as federal charges, for kidnapping and other charges related to Ben Ownby.