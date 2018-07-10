Richland police find explosive during narcotics investigation

RICHLAND - Deputies and police officers found an "improvised explosive device" while searching a residence in Richland for narcotics Monday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, Joseph Trotter, admitted to making the explosive, the sheriff's office said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol removed the device, and began a joint investigation with Alcohol Tobacco Firearms.

Detectives said they also found a .22 caliber handgun and a magazine containing 10 live rounds.

Investigators said two children were evacuated from the residence.

The suspect was put on a 24-hour hold while awaiting charges. He is accused of unlawful possession of an explosive device, unlawful possession of a firearm, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.