Richter Trial Confirmed for Monday after Pre-Trial Conference

JEFFERSON CITY - In a pretrial conference Wednesday, Judge Patricia Joyce confirmed the trial of accused baby shaker Shelley Richter will begin on Monday. Richter is accused of child abuse of a seven-month-old baby in her care. Cole County prosecutors charged Richter with abuse of a child and endangering the welfare of a child in September of 2010.The trial has been delayed three times in the past, delaying the trial for over two years since Richter was charged.

The child abuse charge is punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and endangering the welfare of a child charge is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Richter's attorney, Shane Farrow confirmed that the trial will begin with jury selection on Monday morning. Farrow said he expects the trial to last 3 to 4 days.

According to the probable cause statement, Richter was babysitting infant Lane Shaefer on August 19, 2012, and says she accidentally tripped and dropped the baby. The incident occurred at her former daycare located in Taos. When the child became limp, Richter said she called a neighbor before calling 911 or Shaefer's family.