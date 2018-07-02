Riding and Registering

"We know that if people are registered to vote, it's often just the first step," said Hussman "Because if people are registered to vote, they start tuning into candidates, or issues, or what else can I do with my citizenship. It's always a good thing to be registered."

Georgia Johnson is now registered to vote thanks to Ride and Register. She says the program is good for Columbia.

"A lot of people are unable to get out, you know," said Johnson. "Maybe the older people are unable to get out, but those that are able to get out probably don't know where to go to vote at and this is pretty helpful, you know, by them being here they can catch them as they come and go."

Back in 2004, Grass Roots Organizing signed up more than 75 people with Ride and Register and this year they hope to do even better.

Hussman says no matter what the final number is, it's important to give people a choice.

"If nothing else they have to make a decision whether to vote or not, because, if you're registered, you have that choice. If you're not registered you don't have a choice. You're not going to be a voter," said Hussman.

The buses started about 6:30 Friday morning and stopped about 8:00 Friday evening because of the weather.

Members of GRO were happy with the end result of 60 new registered voters.