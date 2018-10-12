Right-to-farm campaign tops one million

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The battle over of a Missouri proposal creating a constitutional right to farm has topped $1 million.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday show that Missouri Farmers Care has spent nearly $800,000 in support of the Aug. 5 ballot proposal while Missouri's Food for America has spent more than $400,000 opposing it.

Supporters have drawn significant contributions from agricultural groups such as the state soybean, pork and corn associations.

Most of the opposition money has come from the Humane Society of the United States.

Money also has been flowing to supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment raising the sales tax for transportation. Their finance reports were expected to show more than $1 million of expenditures for the measure.

The opposition group Missourians for Better Transportation Solutions has spent a little over $22,000.