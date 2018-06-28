Right to Farm recount results in, outcome stands

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander announced Monday morning the official results of the statewide recount of Right to Farm, Constitutional Amendment 1, which passed on Missouri's Aug. 5 primary election ballot.



The outcome didn't change after the recount; Amendment 1 still passed. The difference between the certified "yes" and "no" votes was 2,490 before the recount. After the recount, the difference was 2,375 votes, a change of 115 votes.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State's office said the recount process took 20 days and will cost the state less than $100,000, most of which will be used to pay the election judges who manually recounted the ballots. Each of the 116 counties do the recount on their own and then submit their results to the Secretary of State's office. The counties can then file for reimbursement from the state.

Right to Farm was one of five amendments to the state Constitution on the Aug. 5 ballot. Of the five, Amendment 5 and Amendment 7 passed as well. Amendment 5 guarantees the right to bear arms at the state level and Amendment 7 expands electronic privacy. A transportation tax and an allocation of lottery funds to aid veterans did not pass.