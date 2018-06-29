Right to Farm to be discussed Thursday night at public forum

COLUMBIA - The League of Women Voters will have a public forum tonight to inform voters of issues on the August ballot.

At the top of the agenda is the Right to Farm Amendment, or Amendment 1.

The forum will have speakers from both sides to debate the issue at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library.

The controversial amendment would add a section to the state constitution that guarantees farmers and ranchers the right produce food and use their land the way they think is best.

Advocates of the amendment say this bill will protect local farmer's jobs and ensure the Missouri economy. But the opposition is afraid it will encourage out of state coorporations to buy up land in Missouri.

The only thing both sides say they agree on is that if this amendment does pass, it will be up the courts to interpret exactly what it means.

The forum will also cover Amendment 9, which would protect people from unreasonable searches and seizures of thier electronics, and Amendment 8, which would provide funds for veterans through a lottery ticket.

[Editors note: This story has been updated to include the time and location of the meeting.]