Right-to-work foes raise millions more than opponents
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The group fighting a ballot measure that would make Missouri a right-to-work state has outraised its opponents by more than $4 million.
The fundraising totals, released this week by the Missouri Ethics Commission, show a large financial advantage for We Are Missouri, a group opposed to banning mandatory union fees in workplaces.
It has raised more than $5.4 million since the beginning of April, and still has more than $3.7 million on hand, more than triple its opponents.
In contrast, the three groups campaigning in favor of right-to-work pulled in more than $1.2 million, and have a little more than $1 million left for the final three weeks of the campaign.
The election is Aug. 7.
