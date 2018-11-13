Ringing in the Holidays

The man came in Wednesday and asked to see two rings worth $9,000. Police say he put them on his finger and ran, but a store employee and another person caught him.

The man admitted he swallowed the rings, and they showed up in a hospital x-ray. Mark Valenti, 43, of south St. Louis County is charged with stealing over $500.

He's passing time in the county jail, while authorities wait for him to pass the rings through his system.