Rios, Moustakas homer as Royals beat White Sox 4-2

By: The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Alex Rios and Mike Moustakas homered, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 Friday in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader.

On a scorching afternoon when the ball was carrying, the AL Central leaders took out a team showing some spark after struggling most of the way.

Moustakas hit a solo homer in the fifth to give the Royals a 2-1 lead. Rios capped a two-run sixth with his drive off Jeff Samardzija (6-5) after Chicago tied it.

All-Star Lorenzo Cain had two hits, including an RBI double for the Royals. He is 21 for 42 in his past 11 games.

Chris Young (8-5) gave up two runs and three hits, including solo homers to Geovany Soto and Adam Eaton, in five innings.

Closer Greg Holland gave up a pinch-hit single to Emilio Bonifacio with one out in the ninth before finishing for his 20th save.