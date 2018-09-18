Riot at western Missouri jail squelched without injuries

CENTERVIEW (AP) — Authorities say a riot inside a western Missouri jail pod has been squelched.

The Johnson County sheriff's office announced at 12:15 a.m. Friday on its Facebook page that the situation was resolved without injuries to staff or inmates.

WDAF-TV reports that Sheriff Scott Munseterman says it's his understanding that the inmates were upset about a television show that they were watching. He says they placed objects over the dormitory cameras Thursday night, preventing staff from seeing what was happening from the control room.

The sheriff's office sought help dealing with the riot from neighboring counties and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The dormitory will be closed for a couple days for repairs. About 40 inmates being housed in Johnson County for nearby Jackson County have been sent back