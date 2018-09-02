Rising Gas Prices

"It's either put food on the table, or put gas in your cars," said John Griggs. And a tough decision it is for Griggs when it comes to filling up his tank.

He said that he "usually plan for what I gotta go through for the week and then just figure how much I'm gonna need for that." The increasing prices hurt, Griggs said. "I rarely ever fill up full anymore because the prices are too outrageous, that I can't afford to put 40, 30 dollars in the tank every week."

But there aren't many alternatives to the pump. Darren Jones, another driver in Moberly, said that "gas is a necessity for everybody, regardless of the prices, how much they go, we gotta have it."

Griggs said if the prices don't change, "I mean people gotta be able to get back and fourth to work, get back and fourth to school, and you know, they need it to survive basically, so these oil companies are gonna have to figure out something to bring the oil prices down."

And some people aren't sure they'll keep driving. Gas prices in Mid-Missouri were as low as a $1.95 just a week ago. Now, prices are as high as $2.19, with a ten cent increase recently.