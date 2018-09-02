Rising Mississippi Causes Concern in SE Mo.

NEW MADRID (AP) - As the flood fight continues along the Missouri River in northwest Missouri, the opposite corner of the

state is battling the rising Mississippi once again.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the Army Corps of Engineers is moving quickly to construct a berm at a section of the

Birds Point levee -- the levee the corps blew up in May to relieve flooding pressure at nearby Cairo, Ill.

The latest effort at Birds Point is aimed at ensuring that the floodway doesn't take on water during a rise in the Mississippi forecast for this weekend, the result of recent rains. The river level in southeast Missouri is expected to fall next week.

Corps officials say the Birds Point levee should be repaired by March 1.