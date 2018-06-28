Rising Water Concern for Nixon

The Army Corp of Engineers wants to protect endangered fish by artificially increasing the water flow in the Missouri River. Nixon has support when it comes to protecting Missouri farmlands.

The Missouri Corn Growers Association say: "An artificial rise would adversely affect thousands of farmers across the Midwest. And it could flood up to 1.4 million acres in the Missouri River bottoms."

Especially since the Army Corp of Engineers' plan calls to have the artificial rises in the Spring: A time when flooding is common. Currently the crop insurance program provides financial protection to producers against crop losses caused by natural disasters such as a drought or flood. It does not mention anything about floods caused by man made rises, and Nixon says this is a problem.

"It would be horrific and problematic for Missouri farmers who would have to suffer not only the flood of their land but the inability for it to be covered by insurance they were buying from that very federal government," said Attorney General Jay Nixon.

In fact, Nixon says during the past 15years, Missouri farmers paid more than $800 million for crop insurance. And during the same time, the risk management agency paid $477 million to Missouri farmers in losses. The Missouri Corn Growers Association says more research needs to be done on how the artificial rises will help endangered fish and how it will impact other Missouri River uses.

Ken Midkiff of the Sierra Club has a guarded endorsement on the artificial rises. He says the Corp of Engineers should try it, and do what it can to ensure species don't become extinct.