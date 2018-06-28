River Body Identified

AP-MO--River-Body,0060Car with body in it pulled from river ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Authorities recover the body of a man who drove his car into the Mississippi River. The death of the 45-year-old St. Louis man is believed to be a suicide. Authorities say he drove his car into the river Wednesday night near the Poplar Street Bridge. The body was recovered yesterday by the Missouri Water Patrol. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-01-07 0844EDT