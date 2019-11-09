River City Habitat for Humanity accepting applications

10 hours 14 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 6:23:00 PM CST November 08, 2019 in News
By: Kaili Ward, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – Some homes in Jefferson City are still suffering from the aftermath of May's EF3 tornado, but River City Habitat for Humanity is looking to fix that issue.

The organization is renovating a house on Jackson Street in Jefferson City that suffered damage from the tornado. Susan Cook-Williams, executive director of River City Habitat for Humanity, hopes the home will benefit a survivor of the recent natural disasters. She said affordable housing is a lingering issue in mid-Missouri and throughout the country.

“Affordable housing has always been a problem in our community and throughout the nation, and it was kind of like the tornado just ripped off that Band-Aid,” Cook-Williams said. “The tornado happened, and it really exacerbated the problem. So, [affordable housing] is very crucial right now.”

According to a Habitat for Humanity fact sheet, extremely-low income households in Missouri spend more than half of their income on housing.

“There are still so many people who struggle between ‘Do I pay rent or do I pay medical bills?’ or anything else, and people are having to make those tough choices,” Cook-Williams said. 

Anthony Valdes, a volunteer, has been volunteering at River City Habitat for Humanity since 2014. He said the organization allows the community to help low-income families. 

“Habitat for Humanity gives people a hand up—an opportunity to better themselves,” Valdes said. “It’s a valuable learning tool and a valuable place to be to help people in society as a larger community.”

The house will cost between $130,000 to $150,000, according to Cook-Williams. She said most of the houses the organization works on are around $100,000, but the 809 Jackson St. house is bigger than the others. The house has three bedrooms and an unfinished basement, which could potentially hold another two bedrooms.  

Cook-Williams said the organization will finish the house in the upcoming months.

River City Habitat for Humanity will hold a homeowner informational class at its office on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Staff will discuss the application process and answer questions.

The organization is accepting applications through Nov. 22. It plans on selecting a recipient within a month of the deadline.

To find an application or ways to volunteer, visit the organization’s website.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

New Columbia snow routes aim to plow neighborhoods quicker
New Columbia snow routes aim to plow neighborhoods quicker
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is adding 50 new lane miles of "Third Priority" snow routes on 195 streets this... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 8:08:00 PM CST November 08, 2019 in News

Judge rules UM System violated Sunshine Law in animal rights group's suit
Judge rules UM System violated Sunshine Law in animal rights group's suit
COLUMBIA - MU knowingly violated the Missouri Sunshine Law by overestimating the cost of providing records to an animal... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 7:52:27 PM CST November 08, 2019 in News

River City Habitat for Humanity accepting applications
River City Habitat for Humanity accepting applications
JEFFERSON CITY – Some homes in Jefferson City are still suffering from the aftermath of May's EF3 tornado, but River... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 6:23:00 PM CST November 08, 2019 in News

Improvements for foster care system discussed by committee
Improvements for foster care system discussed by committee
JEFFERSON CITY - In Missouri, there is a shortage of foster care parents. The number of children in the foster... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 5:14:00 PM CST November 08, 2019 in Continuous News

Boonville City Council approves location for medical marijuana facility
Boonville City Council approves location for medical marijuana facility
BOONVILLE - The Boonville City Council approved a location on Nor-Cat Way for a proposed medical marijuana facility. MOCO,... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 2:48:00 PM CST November 08, 2019 in News

State Treasurer attempts to reunite veterans with missing medals
State Treasurer attempts to reunite veterans with missing medals
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is making an effort to match veterans with their missing military medals... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 1:49:00 PM CST November 08, 2019 in News

Complaints about homeless leads to St. Joseph camping ban
Complaints about homeless leads to St. Joseph camping ban
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — St. Joseph has banned camping in most parks and public spaces after getting complaints about homeless... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 1:40:00 PM CST November 08, 2019 in News

Winter weather means it's prep time for your car
Winter weather means it's prep time for your car
COLUMBIA - Winter weather will be here next week, so its time to start preparing cars for the cold. ... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 1:30:00 PM CST November 08, 2019 in News

Columbia Municipal Court to offer warrant amnesty in December
Columbia Municipal Court to offer warrant amnesty in December
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty two times in the next month, Dec.... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 11:38:00 AM CST November 08, 2019 in News

$300K settlement reached over jail suicide attempt death
$300K settlement reached over jail suicide attempt death
TROY (AP) — The mother of a man who died after a suicide attempt at an eastern Missouri jail has... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 9:19:00 AM CST November 08, 2019 in Top Stories

MU Law offers free help to veterans, education for the state
MU Law offers free help to veterans, education for the state
COLUMBIA - Each semester, 16 University of Missouri law students and two faculty members work to help veterans get benefits,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 3:11:00 AM CST November 08, 2019 in Top Stories

Westminster College holds 30th year anniversary of Berlin Wall falling
Westminster College holds 30th year anniversary of Berlin Wall falling
FULTON - Westminster College held an anniversary event on Wednesday to mark 30 years since the fall of the Berlin... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 7:26:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

MODOT stockpiling extra road supplies in case of long winter
MODOT stockpiling extra road supplies in case of long winter
JEFFERSON CITY - After a long winter last year, MODOT is stockpiling extra supplies to prepare for anything that could... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 7:02:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in Top Stories

A Jefferson City project allows the community to work toward warmth
A Jefferson City project allows the community to work toward warmth
JEFFERSON CITY - The fall weather has turned to feel more like the winter very quickly this year and one... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 6:32:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Missouri CPA convicted in $7 million fraud scheme
Missouri CPA convicted in $7 million fraud scheme
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri certified public accountant has been convicted of a $7 million scheme to defraud his... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 5:52:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Missouri Students Association meeting talks diversity, inclusion issues
Missouri Students Association meeting talks diversity, inclusion issues
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Students Association (MSA) met on MU's campus Thursday night to discuss recent diversity and inclusion issues.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 5:40:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Jefferson City to launch a new safety app
Jefferson City to launch a new safety app
JEFFERSON CITY - A new safety app that will notify citizens about emergencies around the area is coming to Jefferson... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 4:01:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Vote on Hubbell contract ratification set for Saturday
UPDATE: Vote on Hubbell contract ratification set for Saturday
CENTRALIA - A vote on ratifying a contract for workers at Hubbell Power Systems has been set for Saturday. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 3:59:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
5am 32°
6am 31°
7am 34°
8am 38°