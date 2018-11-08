River City Habitat for Humanity Hosts Open House

JEFFERSON CITY - The River City Habitat for Humanity hosted an open house and dedication Thursday for the green rebuilding of a house in Jefferson City.

The community was invited to take part in the viewing of the newly-renovated energy efficient house. Dozens of people came out to receive guided tours of the home and to learn about the house's energy saving features.

The house features eco-friendly appliances as well as energy saving light bulbs. The house was turned over to the Pigford family Thursday, The family hopes to be moved in this weekend.