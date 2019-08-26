River Dropping, but Problems Remain
ST. LOUIS - The flood-swollen Mississippi River is going down, but it will be some time before things dry out.
The waterway has crested from Iowa through southern Missouri and Illinois but remained above flood stage at many spots Monday. Hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland are under water and hundreds of roads remain closed.
The Mississippi was still 10 feet above technical flood stage at Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Grafton, Ill. A flood wall protects Cape Girardeau, but not Grafton, where many businesses remain closed.
The National Weather Service says it could be late June before the Mississippi is fully back within its banks.
More rain is in the forecast for late this week, but it is not expected to worsen flooding.
