River Habitat Restoration Studied

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ceased all 20 projects along the Missouri River until they could reach a formal agreement about the effects of using soil for their restoration projects.

This week, the Corps restarted one of its projects on Rush Island, even though the two sides haven't reached a final agreement. The Corps has agreed to remove at least two feet of the soil.

But the Clean Water Commission is demanding more. Now the two will work on a study together, along with the National Academy of Science, to determine if using soil does more harm than good.

"There's some thought that putting the soil in the river helps the pallid sturgeon," Water Protection Program Director Edward Galbraith said. "There's some concern that putting the soil in the river might harm navigation. It's not all good, it's not all bad.

"There's a lot of pros and cons and pluses and minuses and what this study would do is help in one document put all the plus' and minus' together and come to some conclusion."

The clean water commission's next meeting is scheduled for the end of July. Both sides hope to work out the details of the study at that time.

KOMU reporters tried to contact members of the Corps of Engineers, but none returned phone calls.