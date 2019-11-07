River Walk Discussion Begins

Although there is little along the creek now, city officials want to build up the creek to something like the San Antonio riverwalk.

"It's a great park and people walk along that and love it. And it's right in the middle of San Antonio. And Wears Creek is no worse than the San Antonio River was 50 years ago," Jefferson City Administrator Steve Rasmussen said.

The planners want to extend the city's greenwalk from Dunklin Street all the way down to Adrian Island, right along Wears Creek the whole way. They'd also like businesses to build up along it and think it will provide a family atmosphere.

"Our greenway system certainly exemplifies that, the users of that and then being able to extend that down there I think we're going to see that same sort of use extending down into this area and to the river front and along the river," Jefferson City Parks & Recreation Director Bill Lockwood said.

One of the first hurdles the city will have to jump to make this project a go, is how to get the pathway past a set of train tracks. Planners are looking at a variety of ideas and Rasmussen believes other cities would envy Jefferson City for having such a natural pleasure.

"And here nature gave it to us right here. Just waiting for us to clean it up a little and and move this creek through here," Rasmussen explained.

Some business owners near the capitol liked the idea. The talks are still in the early stages and no one's put a dollar figure on the project.