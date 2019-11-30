River watchers already wary about 2020 spring flooding

1 day 2 hours 15 minutes ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 7:09:48 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After a year that has seen some of the worst flooding ever in parts of the Midwest, concern is already rising that the spring of 2020 may bring more high water to places that still haven’t fully recovered.

Flooding ravaged much of the Missouri and Mississippi River basins and their tributaries earlier this year, reaching record levels and overwhelming levees in many places. Eight months later, parts of the Missouri River are slightly above flood stage at a time of the year when river levels traditionally run low.

Conditions are only slightly better on the Mississippi River, which is just a couple of feet below flood stage at several towns from Burlington, Iowa, south to near St. Louis.

High river levels aren’t the only worry. National Weather Service hydrologist Mark Fuchs cited two other factors that have him concerned: Soil is extremely saturated in northern states like Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Dakotas, and the long-range forecast offers a strong possibility of a wetter-than-normal winter.

“We’re worried about rivers in general, primarily the Missouri and Mississippi for the spring,” Fuchs, of the weather service’s suburban St. Louis office, said. “We’ll see how the winter plays out.”

Areas along the Missouri River in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri were particularly ravaged in the early spring, damaging hundreds of homes and businesses.

In Buchanan County, Missouri, some county roads were damaged on three separate occasions as floodwaters would rise, fall, and rise again. Emergency Management Director Bill Brinton said those roads have been fixed to the point of being passable but with the strong prospect of more potentially severe flooding next spring, full repairs will have to wait.

Levees that were overtopped and breached in spring and summer flooding also remain unrepaired, meaning that the next big flood could get back into the same homes damaged months ago.

“It’s kind of scary for the spring,” Brinton, whose county had about 150 homes damaged, said. “These people have had their lives impacted three separate times this year.”

The Mississippi River reached near-record levels at several points, including the second-highest ever at St. Louis. Both the Mississippi and Missouri rivers dipped below flood stage by early fall, “then they turned around and went right back up in October with more rain in both basins,” Fuchs said. “For both rivers, there really hasn’t been much chance to recover.”

Fuchs said soil moisture levels in many places to the north are at the 99th percentile for late fall.

“If you have rain, it’s supposed to go into the ground,” Fuchs said. “Well, there’s just not room in the soil to accept rainfall or snowmelt.”

Adding to the worry is the weather service’s December-February forecast which shows a significant chance of above-normal precipitation in the upper Midwestern states that feed water into the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

For now, all river communities can do is wait. Brinton said the holes in Buchanan County’s levees are too big and plentiful to sandbag.

“I just don’t see how it’s not going to be a problem in the spring,” Brinton said.

More News

Grid
List

Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage
Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage
BOONVILLE - Black Friday marked the official start to the Christmas shopping season. While many people begin to put up... More >>
13 minutes ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:12:00 PM CST November 30, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Mizzou fires head coach Barry Odom
UPDATE: Mizzou fires head coach Barry Odom
COLUMBIA - After a 6-6 season, the University of Missouri announced the firing of head football coach Barry Odom. ... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:18:00 AM CST November 30, 2019 in Top Stories

One dead after shooting in Fulton
One dead after shooting in Fulton
FULTON - One person was shot dead after entering a residence in Fulton Saturday morning. Fulton Police Department say... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:54:00 AM CST November 30, 2019 in News

7-year-old boy dies in eastern Missouri mobile home fire
7-year-old boy dies in eastern Missouri mobile home fire
MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy is dead and four other people are injured after a fire... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:37:00 AM CST November 30, 2019 in News

River watchers already wary about 2020 spring flooding
River watchers already wary about 2020 spring flooding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After a year that has seen some of the worst flooding ever in parts of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 7:09:48 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Jefferson City double shooting suspect speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Jefferson City double shooting suspect speaks out
JEFFERSON CITY - Dareal Mightty said he knows everyone involved in a Thanksgiving double shooting, but said he suspected something... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 5:25:00 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

Local children fight rare, terminal disease; family tries to help find a cure
Local children fight rare, terminal disease; family tries to help find a cure
COLUMBIA — Life is about learning as you grow, but one local family is learning how to live life backward... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 4:31:00 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

State receives $5.5 million grant to improve rural transit, accessibility
State receives $5.5 million grant to improve rural transit, accessibility
COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday the Federal Transit Administration will award Missouri $5.5 million in grants... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 2:26:00 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

Side jobs gain popularity amongst young people
Side jobs gain popularity amongst young people
COLUMBIA — The rise in entrepreneurial culture has millennials and generation Z working beyond the typical nine to five. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 2:18:00 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect, victims identified in deadly Jefferson City shootings
UPDATE: Suspect, victims identified in deadly Jefferson City shootings
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson confirmed the suspect in Thursday's two deadly shootings is 27-year-old Torry Upchurch.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 8:42:00 AM CST November 29, 2019 in News

Columbia Rotary Club cooks 150 turkeys to give back to community
Columbia Rotary Club cooks 150 turkeys to give back to community
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Rotary Club started frying turkeys at 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, all in the hopes of giving... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 Thursday, November 28, 2019 5:46:00 PM CST November 28, 2019 in News

Missourians pay less than most for Thanksgiving meal
Missourians pay less than most for Thanksgiving meal
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's farm organization, Missouri Farm Bureau, conducted a survey of classic items found on the Thanksgiving Day... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 Thursday, November 28, 2019 5:20:00 PM CST November 28, 2019 in News

'Everybody Eats' feeds hundreds in honor of Almeta Crayton
'Everybody Eats' feeds hundreds in honor of Almeta Crayton
COLUMBIA — Homeless people, immigrants and single mothers all gathered in one room on a gloomy Thanksgiving day. The room... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 Thursday, November 28, 2019 4:32:00 PM CST November 28, 2019 in News

Missouri unveils new temporary license plates to fight fraud
Missouri unveils new temporary license plates to fight fraud
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is cracking down on drivers who use fake temporary license plates with new holographic,... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 Thursday, November 28, 2019 2:54:42 PM CST November 28, 2019 in News

Americans are getting less sleep, but emergency responders get less
Americans are getting less sleep, but emergency responders get less
COLUMBIA - New research suggests that working Americans are getting less and less sleep, but emergency service providers are getting... More >>
3 days ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 8:01:27 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News

Sedalia establishes fire relief fund after familes are displaced by flames
Sedalia establishes fire relief fund after familes are displaced by flames
COLUMBIA — After four Sedalia families lost their homes to fire, the city is rallying around them to establish a... More >>
3 days ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 7:42:00 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News

Camden County man charged with child molestation, sodomy
Camden County man charged with child molestation, sodomy
COLUMBIA — Prosecutors have charged a Camden County man with three counts of child molestation and four counts of statutory... More >>
3 days ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News

Missouri medical marijuana enrollment growing like a weed
Missouri medical marijuana enrollment growing like a weed
COLUMBIA — More than 21,000 people in Missouri have been approved to use medical marijuana since enrollment began at... More >>
3 days ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 6:50:00 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
10pm 47°
11pm 45°
12am 43°
1am 41°