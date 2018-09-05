Rivers keep rising; several rivers in Mo. flooding

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Crest predictions are on the rise along the Mississippi River and other rivers in Missouri.

The state has been hit by heavy rain and strong storms this

week. The National Weather Service continues to predict floods of near major levels in Mississippi River towns like Hannibal and Clarksville in the northern part of Missouri.

On Saturday, the weather service upgraded its predicted crest in Cape Girardeau, now expecting the river to reach nearly 10 feet above flood stage in the southeast Missouri town.

Officials say that could result in water getting into a few homes and businesses. The rain has caused a quick rise in smaller rivers like the Meramec, the Big Piney, the Black and others. The Missouri River is also flooding in some spots and near flood stage in others.