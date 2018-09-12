Rivers Leads Chargers to 41-38 Win Over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Philip Rivers threw for 392 yards and three touchdowns, the final one a 26-yarder to Seyi Ajirotutu with 24 seconds remaining, to give San Diego a 41-38 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and end the Chargers' three-game losing streak.

The Chiefs had taken the lead when Alex Smith hit Dwayne Bowe in tight coverage for a go-ahead score with 1:22 left. But the Chargers (5-6) still had two timeouts, and they used both of them to quickly move downfield. Ajirotutu's TD was just his third catch of the season.

It also represented the eighth and final lead change in the game.

Smith threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs, who dropped their second straight after a 9-0 start. They also lost top pass rusher Tamba Hali and Justin Houston to injuries and now have to turn their attention to the Denver Broncos next week.