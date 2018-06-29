Riverview Gardens School District to remain unaccredited

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri education officials have announced that they will not recommend that the Riverview Gardens School District gain accreditation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officials made the announcement Tuesday. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education gave the district specific performance targets in January that, if fully met, would have put the school district closer to regaining provisional or full accreditation.

Chris Neale, an assistant education commissioner, said Riverview Gardens demonstrated "admirable" improvement in the 2015-16 school year, but it wasn't enough for him to recommend to the Missouri Board of Education on June 14 for a better rating for the school district.

Since Riverview Gardens will remain unaccredited, students may continue to transfer to school systems that are provisionally or fully accredited.