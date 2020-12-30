RJI and SmithGeiger complete national survey on COVID-19 vaccine attitudes

COLUMBIA - The Reynolds Journalism Institute and national research firm, SmithGeiger, completed a national survey about people's attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccines.
As part of a project for the National Association of Broadcasters, the survey aims to understand what people want and need to know about the vaccines before they trust it enough to actually take it.
"A vaccine itself is not all that useful unless people actually get vaccinated," SmithGeiger Senior Vice President Dan Reines said.
It found that, nationally, more than half of respondents probably or definitely plan to get a vaccination. Among Missouri respondents, less than half plan to get one.
In addition, thirteen percent of the national respondents definitely do not plan to get vaccinated compared to nineteen percent in Missouri.
"There's a running theme basically that in Missouri, there's a fair bit more skepticism and a fair bit more concern about safety than their is nationally," Reines said.
The report also found that, nationally, more than half of respondents mostly or completely trust that the new vaccines are safe. That number in Missouri is a few points below that.
In terms of efficacy, the national percentage is again more than half of respondents who mostly or completely trust the vaccines are effective. In Missouri, the number is well below half.
"It really is just a calculation that people are making about - is this thing effective? And is it safe? And generally speaking, people are telling us if it is, then they'll get the vaccination," Reines said.
Specifically in Missouri, the top three reasons for not getting vaccinated are skepticism over its' safety, concerns about what's actually in the vaccines, and a lack of trust in the government. On the other hand, the top reasons for getting vaccinated are concerns for the safety of family, concerns for personal safety, and the desire to return to normalcy.
Reines said they conducted the research entirely online with quotas for age, gender, ethnicity and geography.
"We didn't do a state-by-state geographic quota, but we did region-by-region," Reines said. "The distribution of age, gender, ethnicity is all reflective of actual census."
The total sample size of the report is 3,046 people across the country. In addition, the team did an oversample of 211 people in Missouri.
"It's a much smaller sample than the 3,000, so we allow for a little bit of margin of error," Reines said. "We know that that's part of this, but we can definitely look at some of the differences between people in Missouri and people outside of Missouri."
The public can look through the entire survey once it's released in January.