RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tests positive for coronavirus
(CNN) - Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has tested positive for coronavirus, an RNC spokeman announced Friday.
"After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday," RNC spokesman Mike Reed said in a statement.
President Donald Trump announced overnight that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.
McDaniel's positive test was first reported by The New York Times.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
