Road Closed at Sandker Lane and Clearview Road

COLUMBIA - Routine maintenance at Sandker Lane and Clearview Road began Monday which will close the intersection this week.

The Boone County Public Works office hired Cook Concrete for the job. The Boone County Commission says the road will open November 4, but Justin Cook from Cook Concrete says the job should not take that long.

"A simple job like this should only take a day or two." said Cook.

Cook Concrete is tearing up the old cracked concrete and replacing it with new concrete. Cook says this is something that all roads need at some point.

" Asphalt is every five to ten years you will find patch or repair work, and concrete is every 15 to 20." said Cook.

Construction started on Monday and should conclude this week.